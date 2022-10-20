First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 776.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,949,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

