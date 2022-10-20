First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.