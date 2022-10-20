First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 155.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

