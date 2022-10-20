First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 97,987 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,987 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.