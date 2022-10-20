First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 1,732,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,694. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

