First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.23%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

