First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Up to $35.01

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.01, but opened at $36.09. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $707.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.