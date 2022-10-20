First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $143.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.89.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.79 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

