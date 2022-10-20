First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.68. 535,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,749,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.