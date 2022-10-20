First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.