First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 19,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,568,000.

