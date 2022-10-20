FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

FE stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

