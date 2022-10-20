FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.91.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $167.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.39. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $163.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

