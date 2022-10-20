Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is KRS Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,247 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 4.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 65,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,432. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

