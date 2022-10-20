FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Argus raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.85.

FOXA stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. FOX has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 921,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $36,623,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

