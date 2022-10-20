Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 4.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 50,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,915. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.