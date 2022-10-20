Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
BEN opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,174.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,609,012 shares of company stock worth $70,823,965. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
