Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

BEN opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,174.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,609,012 shares of company stock worth $70,823,965. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

