Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $4.48 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,363,108,793 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

