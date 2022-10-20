Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 76,494 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $53.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Freedom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $226.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 873.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 73.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

See Also

