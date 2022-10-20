Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 351,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,976,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

