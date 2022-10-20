Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,930,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

