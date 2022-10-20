Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $618,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 164.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

