Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 200,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,923,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 24.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 41,403 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.