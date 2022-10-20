Frontier Market Cap Reaches $22.70 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.95 or 0.27561155 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010764 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

