Fruits (FRTS) Market Capitalization Tops $203.24 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $203.24 million and $727,661.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.00 or 0.27491265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

