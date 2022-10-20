Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $90.69 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Function X has a total market cap of $90.69 million and $423,184.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
