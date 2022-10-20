Function X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300,298.00 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Function X has a market cap of $90.96 million and approximately $300,298.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
