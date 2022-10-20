FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

Boston Properties stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

