FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.54.

Fortis stock opened at C$51.37 on Thursday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

