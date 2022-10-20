FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issued By DA Davidson

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $10.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.76. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

