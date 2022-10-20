FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

