FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reduced by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price target (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.13.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$155.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.21. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.