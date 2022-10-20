FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

CUBE opened at $38.61 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

