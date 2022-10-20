FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.2 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.9% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 118,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

