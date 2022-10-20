FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Quebecor Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

