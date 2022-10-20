FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioVie Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Get BioVie alerts:

BIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I reduced their target price on shares of BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

BioVie Trading Up 11.3 %

BioVie Company Profile

BIVI stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. BioVie has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.