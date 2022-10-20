FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mondi in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Mondi’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.33.

Mondi Stock Down 0.9 %

Mondi Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Mondi

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.