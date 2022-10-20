Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.56

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.56 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 36.98 ($0.45). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 819 shares.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

