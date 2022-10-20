Garth Palmer Purchases 60,000 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Garth Palmer bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($31,899.47).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SigmaRoc stock traded up GBX 1.97 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.47 ($0.54). 3,549,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a market cap of £283.83 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. SigmaRoc plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.10 ($1.21).

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.