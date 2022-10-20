Garth Palmer Purchases 60,000 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Garth Palmer bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($31,899.47).
Shares of SigmaRoc stock traded up GBX 1.97 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.47 ($0.54). 3,549,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a market cap of £283.83 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. SigmaRoc plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.10 ($1.21).
SigmaRoc Company Profile
