GateToken Price Up 0% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. GateToken has a total market cap of $471.22 million and $2.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00022848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.69 or 0.99992923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.37202525 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,153,274.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

