GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of GCP opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
