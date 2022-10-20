Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 0.4 %

Generac stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,069. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Generac by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 69,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Generac by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $8,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.