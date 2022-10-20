Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.30, but opened at $105.71. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac shares last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 27,169 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Cowen began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

