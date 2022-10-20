Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.63.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.13. 143,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Generac by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.