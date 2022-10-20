General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.03. 2,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

