General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

