Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Semtech worth $32,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,097. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

