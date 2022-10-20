Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of TechTarget worth $43,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TechTarget by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 27.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 248,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.