Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.56. 5,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.