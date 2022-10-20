Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $34,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after buying an additional 155,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company's stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $5.41 on Thursday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,386. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

